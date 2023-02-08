Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

BCG: how a century-old vaccine is being used against everything from cancer to autoimmune diseases

By Steven Smith, Senior Lecturer in Biomedical Sciences, Brunel University London
Share this article
In March 2020, as the UK was preparing to go into lockdown, two new trials were posted on the clinicaltrials.gov database. The researchers were proposing that BCG, an old vaccine against tuberculosis (TB), should be tested for its protective effect against COVID.

As vaccines tend to activate very specific immune responses against their target disease, why did these scientists believe that BCG might have an effect against this profoundly different pathogen?

In fact, almost since its first use against TB just over 100…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China's spy balloon: inflatable eyes in the sky have been used in war for centuries
~ 60 years since Sylvia Plath’s death: why modern poets can’t help but write ‘after Sylvia’
~ Why energy companies are making so much profit despite UK windfall taxes
~ Twitter's new data fees leave scientists scrambling for funding – or cutting research
~ Turkey-Syria earthquakes: shallow depth of epicentres is a key reason why they've been so devastating
~ Dominic Raab claims are more akin to 'abusive supervision' than bullying
~ 20th Annual Human Rights Watch Canada Film Festival
~ Already Complicit in Libya Migrant Abuse, EU Doubles Down on Support
~ Rishi Sunak's reorganisation: history shows creating government departments in response to short-term problems is rarely a good idea
~ Artemis is a new body suit for period pain – here's why it's named after a Greek goddess
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter