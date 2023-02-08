Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Already Complicit in Libya Migrant Abuse, EU Doubles Down on Support

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Várhelyi, and Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs of Italy, at the official handover ceremony of the first of the five specialised Search and Rescue vessels to the Libyan Coast Guard, Adria, Italy, February 6, 2023. © 2023 Oliver Varhelyi This week, the European Union handed over in Italy a search and rescue vessel to Libyan authorities intended for abusive Libyan Coast Guard forces and promised four more, without any apparent attempt to vet the human rights practices of the coast guard, thus making…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 20th Annual Human Rights Watch Canada Film Festival
~ Rishi Sunak's reorganisation: history shows creating government departments in response to short-term problems is rarely a good idea
~ Artemis is a new body suit for period pain – here's why it's named after a Greek goddess
~ What I like and hate about Nigeria's election campaigns - political scientist
~ Few of South Africa's chartered accountants are black: hearing their stories suggests what to fix
~ Millions of Americans are problem gamblers – so why do so few people ever seek treatment?
~ How Black communities cope with trauma triggered by police brutality
~ What the First Amendment really says – 4 basic principles of free speech in the US
~ Cells routinely self-cannibalize to take out their trash, aiding in survival and disease prevention
~ Here's what to do when you encounter people with 'dark personality traits' at work
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter