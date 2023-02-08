Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rishi Sunak's reorganisation: history shows creating government departments in response to short-term problems is rarely a good idea

By Marc Collinson, Teaching Associate in Political History, Bangor University
Share this article
UK prime minister Rishi Sunak has announced a major reorganisation of Whitehall, creating a new department dedicated to energy and another for science and innovation as well bringing various business and trade portfolios under one roof.

Reorganisations of this kind tell voters a great deal about the government of the day and its priorities. Sunak’s announcements are revealing not only as signals of his aims ahead of the next election but also of the pressures he faces.

The life and times of a department


The evolution of the departments dealing with housing over…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Artemis is a new body suit for period pain – here's why it's named after a Greek goddess
~ What I like and hate about Nigeria's election campaigns - political scientist
~ Few of South Africa's chartered accountants are black: hearing their stories suggests what to fix
~ Millions of Americans are problem gamblers – so why do so few people ever seek treatment?
~ How Black communities cope with trauma triggered by police brutality
~ What the First Amendment really says – 4 basic principles of free speech in the US
~ Cells routinely self-cannibalize to take out their trash, aiding in survival and disease prevention
~ Here's what to do when you encounter people with 'dark personality traits' at work
~ Don’t underestimate Cupid – he’s not the chubby cherub you associate with Valentine’s Day
~ How do I improve my immunity? Expert shares tips on what to do - and what to avoid
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter