Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the First Amendment really says – 4 basic principles of free speech in the US

By Lynn Greenky, Associate Professor of Communication and Rhetorical Studies, Syracuse University
Share this article
‘Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech.’ It’s often misunderstood, by many Americans. A constitutional scholar explains what it really boils down to.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rishi Sunak's reorganisation: history shows creating government departments in response to short-term problems is rarely a good idea
~ Artemis is a new body suit for period pain – here's why it's named after a Greek goddess
~ What I like and hate about Nigeria's election campaigns - political scientist
~ Few of South Africa's chartered accountants are black: hearing their stories suggests what to fix
~ Millions of Americans are problem gamblers – so why do so few people ever seek treatment?
~ How Black communities cope with trauma triggered by police brutality
~ Cells routinely self-cannibalize to take out their trash, aiding in survival and disease prevention
~ Here's what to do when you encounter people with 'dark personality traits' at work
~ Don’t underestimate Cupid – he’s not the chubby cherub you associate with Valentine’s Day
~ How do I improve my immunity? Expert shares tips on what to do - and what to avoid
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter