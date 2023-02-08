Cells routinely self-cannibalize to take out their trash, aiding in survival and disease prevention
By Åsa Gustafsson, Professor of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of California, San Diego
Justin Quiles, Postdoctoral Scholar of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Science, University of California, San Diego
Cells degrade and recycle damaged parts of themselves through a process called autophagy. When this “self-devouring” goes awry, it may promote cancer and neurodegenerative disease.
