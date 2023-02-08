Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya's president wants taxes to replace foreign debt – seven ways to get there

By XN Iraki, Associate Professor, Faculty of Business and Management Sciences, University of Nairobi
In the run-up to Kenya’s 2022 polls, economic issues, particularly public debt and joblessness, took centre stage. The Kenya Kwanza team led by William Ruto suggested that Kenya had over-borrowed, a habit they pledged to stop. Ruto’s rivals defended the debt, insisting investment in infrastructure would spur economic growth.

Kenya's current overall…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
