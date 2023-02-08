Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

State of the Union: 'bipartisan' Biden's landmark speech sounds like a campaign launch for 2024

By Dafydd Townley, Teaching Fellow in International Security, University of Portsmouth
Share this article
The US president Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address with a message of optimism, declaring – as is customary – that “the state of the union is strong”. With newly elected Republican speaker Kevin McCarthy and Democrat vice-president Kamala Harris sat behind him, Biden launched what commentators…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pulses are packed with goodness: Five cool things you should know about them
~ How tech companies are failing women workers and social media users – and what to do about it
~ State capture in South Africa: time to think differently about redress and recovering the stolen loot
~ Algeria: Reverse decision to dissolve leading human rights group
~ Algeria: Reverse Decision to Dissolve Leading Human Rights Group
~ Maths that will help you as an adult: from baking a cake to asking for a pay rise
~ The Last of Us: why we should all think like preppers – and how to do it
~ Chess players perform worse when air quality is poor – and other high-skilled workers could be affected too
~ The surprising benefits of group exercise for anxious dogs
~ Every Friday, Russia labels new citizens and organizations as ‘Foreign Agents’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter