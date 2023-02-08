Tolerance.ca
Algeria: Reverse decision to dissolve leading human rights group

By Amnesty International
Algerian authorities must reverse the decision to dissolve the Algerian League for the Defense of Human Rights (LADDH), an independent, 38-year-old group, over politically motivated allegations and allow it to operate freely and legally, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said today. Authorities should also end their general crackdown on independent civil society organizations and ensure […] The post Algeria: Reverse decision to dissolve leading human rights group appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


