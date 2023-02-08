Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Maths that will help you as an adult: from baking a cake to asking for a pay rise

By Davide Penazzi, Senior Lecturer in Mathematics, University of Central Lancashire
The prime minister, Rishi Sunak, has proposed that school pupils should continue learning maths until 18 in order to obtain the numeracy skills needed in careers and everyday adult life. This proposal may be useful to current teenagers – but what about those of us who have already started grappling with adult life, and may feel anxious every time we encounter numbers?

Millions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
