Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Last of Us: why we should all think like preppers – and how to do it

By Kamran Mahroof, Associate Professor, Supply Chain Analytics, University of Bradford
Liz Breen, Director of the Digital Health Enterprise Zone (DHEZ), University of Bradford, Professor in Health Service Operations, University of Bradford
The acclaimed post-apocalyptic TV series The Last of Us, based on a hugely popular video game, featured a character – Bill – who has managed to live through the nightmare because he has prepared for such an eventuality – he is what he calls a “survivalist”.

“Prepping” – as it is widely known – is a way of anticipating and adapting to impending conditions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
