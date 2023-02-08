Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Chess players perform worse when air quality is poor – and other high-skilled workers could be affected too

By Francis Pope, Professor of Atmospheric Sciences, University of Birmingham
Humans are exposed to air pollution almost everywhere. The World Health Organization estimate that 99% of the world’s population breathe in polluted air each day. Chess players competing indoors are no exception – and it can affect their performance.

A recent study conducted by researchers from Maastricht University (Netherlands) and the Massachusetts…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
