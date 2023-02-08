Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The surprising benefits of group exercise for anxious dogs

By Amy West, PhD Candidate in Dog Cognition, University of Portsmouth
Humans weren’t the only beings doing it tough with mental health issues during the pandemic. Our pets suffered too – particularly dogs, who are known to pick up on and share our own anxiety and stress. In 2022 owners reported increased fear in their dogs towards both other dogs and unfamiliar humans, as well as general anxiety being outside their home and travelling in cars, compared to before the pandemic.

This was particularly marked in puppies raised…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
