Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Child protesters face ‘severe repercussions’ for taking part in mass demonstrations

By Amnesty International
Thai authorities have arrested, prosecuted, surveilled and intimidated child protesters for taking part in unprecedented mass demonstrations, Amnesty International said today, as it called for charges to be dropped and an end to any harassment discouraging children from joining protests. Amnesty International’s new report, “We are Reclaiming Our Future,” is based on interviews with 30 […] The post Thailand: Child protesters face ‘severe repercussions’ for taking part in mass demonstrations appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
