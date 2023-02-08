Who is perpetrating domestic, sexual and family violence?
By Michael Flood, Professor of Sociology, Queensland University of Technology
Chay Brown, Research and Partnerships Manager, The Equality Institute, & Postdoctoral fellow, Australian National University
Kirsti Mills, Research Assistant, Queensland University of Technology
Lula Dembele, Lived experience research assistant, The University of Melbourne
The State of Knowledge Report on Violence Perpetration, released today, reviews the current data and research on who perpetrates domestic, family, and sexual violence.
