Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sea Rescuers Still Waiting for Justice in Greece

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Sarah Mardini and Sean Binder were thrown in jail on baseless charges for helping rescue migrants and asylum seekers in the Mediterranean Sea in August 2018. Four years and four months later, they and 22 other defendants in the “largest case of criminalization of solidarity in Europe” finally had their day in court. While the Court of Appeal of Mytilene, on Lesbos threw out the case, largely on procedural grounds, the humanitarians’ ordeal is far from over. Click to expand Image Sean Binder and Sarah Mardini, search-and-rescue volunteers who helped migrants and asylum seekers at sea,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bangladesh: Rampant Police Abuse of Rohingya Refugees
~ FAQ on COVID-19 subvariant XBB.1.5: What is it? Where is it prevalent? How does it differ from Omicron? Does it cause serious illness? How can I protect myself? Why is it nicknamed 'Kraken'?
~ Physicists have used entanglement to 'stretch' the uncertainty principle, improving quantum measurements
~ As heatwaves and floods hit cities worldwide, these places are pioneering solutions
~ Can The Last of Us TV series finally break the bad video game adaptation curse?
~ Astronomers reveal the most detailed radio image yet of the Milky Way's galactic plane
~ Strep A cases are rising. We must remember our earliest hygiene lessons as vaccine trials continue
~ Five ways to reduce your mortgage repayments in 2023 – and why rates have risen so high
~ How one small school in B.C. became a public elementary Montessori school
~ Japan is paying families 1 million yen to move to the countryside – but it won't make Tokyo any smaller
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter