Physicists have used entanglement to 'stretch' the uncertainty principle, improving quantum measurements
By Lorcan Conlon, PhD student, Quantum Science & Technology, Australian National University
Syed Assad, Research Associate, Quantum Science & Technology, Australian National University
Examining microscopic quantum objects is exceedingly tricky, because their properties are connected to each other. But there could be a new method to measure them as accurately as possible.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 16, 2023