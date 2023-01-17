Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Rampant Police Abuse of Rohingya Refugees

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police officers stand guard in front of Rohingya refugees at Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, September 30, 2021. © 2021 Mushfiqul Alam/NurPhoto via AP (Bangkok) – Bangladesh’s Armed Police Battalion (APBn) is committing extortion, arbitrary arrests, and harassment of Rohingya refugees already facing violence from criminal gangs and armed groups, Human Rights Watch said today. Donor governments should press the Bangladesh authorities to investigate alleged abuses against Rohingya living in refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, ensure that victims have effective remedies,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
