Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five ways to reduce your mortgage repayments in 2023 – and why rates have risen so high

By Alper Kara, Professor and Head of Department - Accounting, Finance and Economics, University of Huddersfield
Share this article
Around 4 million UK households will face higher mortgage costs in 2023 with average monthly payments expected to increase from £750 to £1,000.

Banks’ lending rates are directly influenced by the Bank of England’s base rate, which rose nine times in the year to December 2022 to 3.5% and is expected to reach…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How one small school in B.C. became a public elementary Montessori school
~ Japan is paying families 1 million yen to move to the countryside – but it won't make Tokyo any smaller
~ Bret Easton Ellis's ambitious new novel of sex, violence and adolescence in 80s Los Angeles is autofiction for our digital age
~ Where does Australia's relationship with PNG go next? Less talk about China, more about our neighbour's own merits
~ Why is Austin Butler still speaking in his Elvis voice? It could be a case of 'role spill'
~ The last 5 kilos really are the hardest to lose. Here’s why, and what you can do about it
~ At Fitzroy Crossing and around Australia, community radio empowers local responses to climate impacts
~ Russia is using drones to target Ukrainian electricity and erode morale
~ Supervised consumption sites reduce drug overdoses and disease transmission — and deserve government support
~ Strikes: why teachers in England and Wales are set to take industrial action
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter