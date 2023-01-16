Tolerance.ca
Japan is paying families 1 million yen to move to the countryside – but it won't make Tokyo any smaller

By Peter Matanle, Senior Lecturer in Japanese Studies, University of Sheffield
The Japanese government has announced a fresh round of incentives for people to move out of the Tokyo region. From April 2023, families seeking a new life in greener pastures will receive JPY1 million (£6,380), per child. This represents an increase of JPY700,000 on previous such payments.

Once the whole benefits package is included, the maximum amount a family will be able to receive is JPY5 million. 5 million yen might sound like a lot of money.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
