At Fitzroy Crossing and around Australia, community radio empowers local responses to climate impacts
By Bridget Backhaus, Senior Lecturer in Journalism and Media Studies, Griffith University
Kerrie Foxwell-Norton, Associate Professor in Journalism, Media and Communication, Griffith University
Both when disaster strikes and when climate change has more everyday impacts, community radio stations play a leading role in helping locals understand and adapt to the challenges they face.
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 16, 2023