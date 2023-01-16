Procrastination is linked to poor health – new study
By Eva Skillgate, Associate Professor, Epidemiology, Karolinska Institutet
Alexander Rozental, Adjunct Researcher, Karolinska Institutet
Fred Johansson, PhD Candidate, Mental Health, Sophiahemmet University
University students have a lot of freedom but not much structure. This can be bad for habitual procrastinators. Studies have shown that at least half of university students procrastinate to a level that is potentially harmful to their education.
But this may not be the only negative result of putting things off until a later date. Studies have found a link between procrastination and poor health. It is associated with higher levels of stress, unhealthier lifestyles and delays…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 16, 2023