Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Procrastination is linked to poor health – new study

By Eva Skillgate, Associate Professor, Epidemiology, Karolinska Institutet
Alexander Rozental, Adjunct Researcher, Karolinska Institutet
Fred Johansson, PhD Candidate, Mental Health, Sophiahemmet University
University students have a lot of freedom but not much structure. This can be bad for habitual procrastinators. Studies have shown that at least half of university students procrastinate to a level that is potentially harmful to their education.

But this may not be the only negative result of putting things off until a later date. Studies have found a link between procrastination and poor health. It is associated with higher levels of stress, unhealthier lifestyles and delays…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
