Nigeria's university system needs radical reform: student loans for more than 100 million people might be a good place to start
By David Mba, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research, Knowledge Exchange and Enterprise), University of the Arts London
Val Ekechukwu, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, University of Nigeria
In its present form, the new Higher Education Bill lacks a governance framework that addresses the complaints of fee-paying students.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 16, 2023