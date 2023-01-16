Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Relatives of drafted soldiers in Russia do not know if they are dead or alive

By Daria Dergacheva
In the Russian region of Samara, a petition to publish names of mobilized soldiers who died after the shelling of Makeevka on the 31st of December, 2022, gathered 50,000 signatures.  The army officials refused.


© Global Voices -
