Most humans haven't evolved to cope with the cold, yet we dominate northern climates – here's why

By Laura Buck, Lecturer in Evolutionary Anthropology, Liverpool John Moores University
Kyoko Yamaguchi, Senior Lecturer in Human Genetics, Liverpool John Moores University
Humans are a tropical species. We have lived in warm climates for most of our evolutionary history, which might explain why so many of us spend winter huddled under a blanket, clutching a hot water bottle and dreaming of summer.

Indeed all living apes are found in the tropics. The oldest known fossils from the human lineage (hominins) come from central and eastern…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
