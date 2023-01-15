Tolerance.ca
Birdsong isn't just competition for mates or territory. Zebra finches sing to bond

By Simon Griffith, Professor of Avian Behavioural Ecology, Macquarie University
Hugo Loning, PhD candidate in Behavioural Ecology, Wageningen University
When you hear beautiful birdsong, such as the warbling of the Australasian magpie, you might believe it’s a sign of intense competition for territory or showing off to attract a mate.

After all, that’s the way birdsong is often thought of – a way for male birds to compete with each other. A prettier version of nature red in tooth and claw, as Tennyson put it. There’s some truth to it – in many species, even the most beautiful song by a male in…The Conversation


