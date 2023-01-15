Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada's new COVID test rules: Targeting travellers from China will not stop globally circulating Omicron subvariant

By Jennifer Fang, Research fellow, Pacific Institute on Pathogens, Pandemics and Society, Simon Fraser University
Julianne Piper, Research Fellow, Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Kelley Lee, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Global Health Governance; Scientific Co-Director, Pacific Institute on Pathogens, Pandemics and Society, Simon Fraser University
Share this article
In a throwback to January 2020, when the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 began to be detected outside of China, many countries have again adopted measures targeted at travellers from China. These measures include flight restrictions, pre-departure testing and blanket entry bans.

As of Jan. 5, 2023, air travellers from China,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ On a tiny Australian island, snakes feasting on seabirds evolved huge jaws in a surprisingly short time
~ NZ aid worker remains missing in Ukraine: the tragedy of people motivated to help in war zones becoming victims themselves
~ How to treat scars at home – and hopefully make them disappear
~ The 2023 Australian Open pauses a year of profound political tensions in tennis
~ Thinking about cosmetic surgery? At last, some clarity on who can call themselves a surgeon
~ They say we know more about the Moon than about the deep sea. They're wrong
~ Meet te mokomoko a Tohu: a new species of New Zealand gecko hidden in plain sight
~ Birdsong isn't just competition for mates or territory. Zebra finches sing to bond
~ Woman, modernist, West Indian: the haunted life of Jean Rhys
~ Canada, a superpower? Here's how the country might one day fit the bill
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter