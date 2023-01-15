Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Farming in South Africa: 6 things that need urgent attention in 2023

By Wandile Sihlobo, Senior Fellow, Department of Agricultural Economics, Stellenbosch University
Share this article
South Africa’s agriculture remains an important sector of the economy and holds great potential to reduce poverty. It’s also central to the political economy of the country, as evident in the governing African National Congress’s (ANC) recent policy documents.

The ANC acknowledges that agriculture


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Spotted hyenas all sound different when they call – they can tell friend from foe
~ Why cholera continues to threaten many African countries
~ Proving who you are: addressing the plight of those with no legal identity
~ Noma to close: why it’s so hard to run a sustainable innovation-focused restaurant
~ Indonesia's emergency labour regulation changes spark worker anger a year out from election, but Jokowi's government is unwavering
~ Unity in Security Council essential, in face of Taliban rights violations against women and girls
~ 'The most dangerous Negro': 3 essential reads on the FBI's assessment of MLK's radical views and allies
~ Frene Ginwala remembered: trailblazing feminist and first speaker of South Africa's democratic parliament
~ Voters have few options to remove George Santos from Congress – aside from waiting until the next election
~ Indonesia: President’s apology for past rights violations a ‘step on the long road to justice’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter