Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Proving who you are: addressing the plight of those with no legal identity

People who do not have a legal identity, and cannot prove who they are, are likely to end up without opportunities, and very vulnerable in society. The UN’s Legal Identity Agenda Task Force aims to help more than 300 million people acquire a legal identity in their country by 2025.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
