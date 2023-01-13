Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'The most dangerous Negro': 3 essential reads on the FBI's assessment of MLK's radical views and allies

By Howard Manly, Race + Equity Editor, The Conversation US
Share this article
As Martin Luther King Jr. gained national prominence, the FBI launched several investigations to prove that King and his radical allies were communist sympathizers and a danger to America.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Unity in Security Council essential, in face of Taliban rights violations against women and girls
~ Frene Ginwala remembered: trailblazing feminist and first speaker of South Africa's democratic parliament
~ Voters have few options to remove George Santos from Congress – aside from waiting until the next election
~ Indonesia: President’s apology for past rights violations a ‘step on the long road to justice’
~ Greece in spotlight over trial of activists, volunteers who rescued migrants
~ Britain is a net electricity exporter for first time in 44 years
~ Why winter walks at the seaside are good for you
~ Jeff Beck: the unorthodox techniques that made him such a unique guitarist
~ Serbia and Kosovo: why the EU is intent on resolving border tension stoked by the Ukraine war
~ BTS singer set for military training – but South Korea is far from alone in retaining national service
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter