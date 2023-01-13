Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Frene Ginwala remembered: trailblazing feminist and first speaker of South Africa's democratic parliament

By Shireen Hassim, Canada150 Research Chair in Gender and African Politics and Visiting Professor, WiSER Wits University, Carleton University
Frene Ginwala, feisty feminist, astute political tactician and committed cadre of South Africa’s governing party, the African National Congress (ANC), has died at the age of 90. In a country blessed with exceptional leaders, Ginwala must surely count among the best. Typically for her, but unusually for the ANC leadership, she will be laid to rest in a private ceremony. While she was modest about her achievements,…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
