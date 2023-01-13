Tolerance.ca
Voters have few options to remove George Santos from Congress – aside from waiting until the next election

By Jonathan Entin, Professor Emeritus of Law and Adjunct Professor of Political Science, Case Western Reserve University
There is no federal recall law that could lead to another election for Santos’ seat. But Santos’ case presents ethics concerns that the House may review.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
