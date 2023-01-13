Tolerance.ca
Greece in spotlight over trial of activists, volunteers who rescued migrants

The Greek authorities faced an appeal on Friday from the UN human rights office, OHCHR, to dismiss the trial of two dozen aid workers who rescued migrants in distress at sea.


© United Nations -
