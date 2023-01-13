Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Britain is a net electricity exporter for first time in 44 years

By Joseph Day, Postdoctoral Research Assistant in Energy Informatics, University of Birmingham
Geraint Phillips, PhD in Probabilistic Supply and Demand Forecasting of UK Hyper Local Energy Systems using Machine Learning, University of Birmingham
Grant Wilson, Lecturer, Energy Informatics Group, Chemical Engineering, University of Birmingham
Volatile prices in international energy markets sparked unrest throughout 2022, with governments seeking to reduce the impact of unprecedented price increases on their respective economies. As energy experts focused on how data can be used in the transition to a low-carbon economy, we have closely followed how this volatility has played out in Britain. Full data for the year 2022 is now available and here…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
