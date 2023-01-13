Tolerance.ca
BTS singer set for military training – but South Korea is far from alone in retaining national service

By Sarah Mills, Reader in Human Geography, Loughborough University
Sophie Milnes, PhD Researcher in Human Geography, Loughborough University
Late last year, the first member of the most successful and famous boy band on the planet – BTS – began military service. Singer and songwriter, Kim Seok-jin (popularly known as Jin), 30, began five weeks of compulsory military training in South Korea by posting a selfie of his new “buzz cut” hairstyle.

There had been speculation…


