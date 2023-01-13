Native eastern fence lizards changed their bodies and behavior in response to invasive red imported fire ants
By Catherine Tylan, Postdoctoral Researcher in Biology, Penn State
Tracy Langkilde, Professor of Biology and Verne M. Willaman Dean, Eberly College of Science, Penn State
The ways eastern fence lizards have changed in response to red imported fire ants demonstrate how species can adapt to survive the presence of invasive predators.
