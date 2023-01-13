Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Native eastern fence lizards changed their bodies and behavior in response to invasive red imported fire ants

By Catherine Tylan, Postdoctoral Researcher in Biology, Penn State
Tracy Langkilde, Professor of Biology and Verne M. Willaman Dean, Eberly College of Science, Penn State
Share this article
The ways eastern fence lizards have changed in response to red imported fire ants demonstrate how species can adapt to survive the presence of invasive predators.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Madosini, a South African national treasure whose music kept a rich history alive
~ Western Sahara: the six-decade struggle to liberate Africa's last colony
~ Bringing manufacturing back to the US requires political will, but success hinges on training American workers
~ What does ESG mean? Two business scholars explain what environmental, social and governance standards and principles are
~ Marriage provides health benefits – and here's why
~ What the FDA's accelerated approval of a new Alzheimer's drug could mean for those with the disease – 5 questions answered about lecanemab
~ Special counsels, like those examining Biden's and Trump's handling of classified documents, are intended to be independent – but they aren't entirely
~ Noma to close: why it's so hard to run a sustainable high-end restaurant
~ Money may not grow on trees, but in Nepal it grows on bushes
~ GREECE: HUMANITARIAN’S ORDEAL MUST NOW END
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter