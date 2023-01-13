Marriage provides health benefits – and here's why
By Libby Richards, Associate Professor of Nursing, Purdue University
Melissa Franks, Associate Professor of Human Development and Family Studies, Purdue University
Rosie Shrout, Assistant Professor of Human Development and Family Studies, Purdue University
Most marriage and health studies have focused on married men and women. But more recent studies examine relationships in which partners have the same gender identity, the same biological sex and who are gender diverse.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, January 13, 2023