Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

GREECE: HUMANITARIAN’S ORDEAL MUST NOW END

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Reacting to the news in the trial against humanitarian rescuers Sarah Mardini and Seán Binder that the Court of Appeal of Mytilene sent the indictment back to the prosecutor due to procedural shortcomings, including a failure to translate the indictment, Nils Muižnieks, Director of Amnesty International’s European Regional Office, said: “Today’s decision offers the authorities […] The post GREECE: HUMANITARIAN’S ORDEAL MUST NOW END appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Madosini, a South African national treasure whose music kept a rich history alive
~ Western Sahara: the six-decade struggle to liberate Africa's last colony
~ Native eastern fence lizards changed their bodies and behavior in response to invasive red imported fire ants
~ Bringing manufacturing back to the US requires political will, but success hinges on training American workers
~ What does ESG mean? Two business scholars explain what environmental, social and governance standards and principles are
~ Marriage provides health benefits – and here's why
~ What the FDA's accelerated approval of a new Alzheimer's drug could mean for those with the disease – 5 questions answered about lecanemab
~ Special counsels, like those examining Biden's and Trump's handling of classified documents, are intended to be independent – but they aren't entirely
~ Noma to close: why it's so hard to run a sustainable high-end restaurant
~ Money may not grow on trees, but in Nepal it grows on bushes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter