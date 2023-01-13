Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Infrastructural content moderation: the case of Mariupol

By Sofia Kovalevskaya
In addition to the obvious humanitarian consequences that internet shutdowns in a war zone bring, infrastructural content moderation is a potent and dangerous approach to spreading disinformation.


