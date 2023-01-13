Tolerance.ca
Mining and armed conflict threaten eastern DRC’s biodiversity in a complex web

By Judith Verweijen, Assistant professor, University of Groningen
Fergus O'Leary Simpson, Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Antwerp
Peer Schouten, Senior researcher, Danish Institute for International Studies
The Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) conflict-affected eastern provinces are home to numerous protected areas. These areas host unique biodiversity and a range of threatened species, such as the okapi, forest elephant and mountain gorilla. They are also part of the Congo Basin rainforest, which is a crucial line of defence against climate change.

The same protected areas overlap with globally significant deposits of minerals – including…The Conversation


