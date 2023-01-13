Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bullying, power and control: why people believe in conspiracy theories and how to respond

By Daniel Jolley, Assistant Professor in Social Psychology, University of Nottingham
Anthony Lantian, Associate Professor in Psychology, Université Paris Nanterre – Université Paris Lumières
From vaccine uptake to violent extremism, conspiracy beliefs are linked to distrust in major institutions or powerful figures.

Research developed in the last decade shows how conspiracy beliefs can be linked to people’s…The Conversation


