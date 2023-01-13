Tolerance.ca
Children facing racist bullying at school need support from teachers – but many don't get it

By Maria Sapouna, Senior Lecturer in Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of the West of Scotland
In the academic year 2020-21, there were 1,198 instances of racially motivated bullying reported in Scottish schools – up from 409 in 2016-17. These are the highest recorded figures to date.

My research, carried out with colleagues, explores the impact of racist bullying like this – bullying motivated by prejudice against…The Conversation


© The Conversation
