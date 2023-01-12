Are you living in a food desert? These maps suggest it can make a big difference to your health
By Nicky Morrison, Professor of Planning and Director of Urban Transformations Research Centre, Western Sydney University
Gregory Paine, Research assistant, Western Sydney University, UNSW Sydney
Nearly two-thirds of suburbs in one major part of Sydney have no food stores at all. And in those that do, unhealthy food outlets outnumber healthy ones by more than six to one.
- Thursday, January 12, 2023