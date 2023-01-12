Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are you living in a food desert? These maps suggest it can make a big difference to your health

By Nicky Morrison, Professor of Planning and Director of Urban Transformations Research Centre, Western Sydney University
Gregory Paine, Research assistant, Western Sydney University, UNSW Sydney
Share this article
Nearly two-thirds of suburbs in one major part of Sydney have no food stores at all. And in those that do, unhealthy food outlets outnumber healthy ones by more than six to one.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The young ages of the girls charged in the swarming death of a man in Toronto may affect trial outcomes
~ Sitting all day is terrible for your health – now, a new study finds a relatively easy way to counteract it
~ 'Something that happens in fiction': romance writer Susan Meachen's fake death reminds us 'the author' is a construct
~ The youth of girls charged in the swarming death of Toronto man may affect trial outcomes
~ What is the FAA's NOTAM? An aviation expert explains how the critical safety system works
~ A fishy problem: How antidepressants may impact the health of our aquatic ecosystems
~ How the distortion of Martin Luther King Jr.'s words enables more, not less, racial division within American society
~ Inflation bites: How rising food costs affect nutrition and health
~ How might the latest George Pell coverage affect child sexual abuse survivors?
~ Are vegan pet diets as unhealthy as they're claimed to be? Here's what the evidence says
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter