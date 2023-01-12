Inflation bites: How rising food costs affect nutrition and health
By Sarah Woodruff, Professor, Director of the Community Health, Enviornment, and Wellness Lab, University of Windsor
Paige Coyne, PhD Candidate, Department of Kinesiology, University of Windsor
Sheldon Fetter, PhD Student, Department of Kinesiology, University of Windsor
Rapid increases in food prices due to inflation mean many Canadians may be making different food choices. Here are the possible short- and long-term effects of that, and some ways to save money.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 12, 2023