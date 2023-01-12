Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tár – an exploration of the flawed musicians behind decadent music

By Ian Pace, Professor of Music, City, University of London
Share this article
Tár (2022) follows superstar conductor Lydia Tár, played by Cate Blanchett, as she conducts the Berlin Philharmonic (represented in the film by the Dresden Philharmonic) in a much-anticipated performance of Gustav Mahler’s Fifth Symphony.

Conductors have only received relatively sporadic exposure on film. Among the more notable examples are the understated performance by Stellan Skarsgård as Wilhelm Furtwängler facing denazification in István Szábo’s Taking Sides (2001) and the sadistic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rule of law stands between peace and ‘brutal struggle for power’ – Guterres
~ Jeff Beck dies of bacterial meningitis – what you need to know about the disease
~ Like Prince Harry a quarter of British people have consulted a psychic – here’s the science on why
~ Bolsonaro supporters attempt coup, storming Brazil's three powers headquarters
~ The Tanabra have made a comeback after 100 years. A decline in Sudanese taste in music?
~ Will a yurt in Ukraine cause a diplomatic row between Kazakhstan and Russia?
~ Climate: Putting UAE oil chief in charge of COP28 threatens further climate chaos
~ Cancer vaccine trials could start in the in autumn – UK signs deal with BioNTech
~ Green hydrogen: why low-carbon fuels are not benefiting from high fossil fuel prices
~ Hen Galan: why one Welsh community celebrates the new year on January 14
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter