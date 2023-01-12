Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Jeff Beck dies of bacterial meningitis – what you need to know about the disease

By Rebecca A. Drummond, Associate professor, University of Birmingham
Influential English guitarist Jeff Beck, who rose to fame playing with the Yardbirds and later fronted the Jeff Beck Group, died on January 10 aged 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis.

Bacterial meningitis happens when germs get into the tissues (the meninges) surrounding the brain and spinal cord. The infection around the brain can cause swelling and inflammation that interrupts how the brain functions.

Many types of germ cause meningitis. The most dangerous of these are bacteria,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
