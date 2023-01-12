Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Like Prince Harry a quarter of British people have consulted a psychic – here’s the science on why

By Ken Drinkwater, Senior Lecturer and Researcher in Cognitive and Parapsychology, Manchester Metropolitan University
Neil Dagnall, Reader in Applied Cognitive Psychology, Manchester Metropolitan University
Extracts from Prince Harry’s recently published memoir, Spare, reveal that he used a person with supposed psychic abilities to contact his deceased mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. Diana was tragically killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 when Harry was 12 years old.

The woman with undisclosed powers was recommended by a trusted friend. While Harry “recognised there was a high-percentage chance of humbuggery” associated with paranormal claims,…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
