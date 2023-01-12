Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bolsonaro supporters attempt coup, storming Brazil's three powers headquarters

By Global Voices Brazil
Jan. 8, 2023, is now a date to remember in Brazil: the day when a bolsonarista mob invaded the nation's top state buildings in an attempted coup, one week after Lula's inauguration.


© Global Voices -
