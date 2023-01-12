Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will a yurt in Ukraine cause a diplomatic row between Kazakhstan and Russia?

By Filip Noubel
Kazakh yurts offering humanitarian help are popping up in Ukraine. Perceiving this as official support of Kyiv, Moscow is reacting by putting pressure on the Kazakh authorities.


© Global Voices -
