Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate: Putting UAE oil chief in charge of COP28 threatens further climate chaos

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Reacting to the appointment of Sultan al-Jaber, the chief executive of ADNOC, the UAE’s national oil company, as president-designate of the COP28 climate conference to be held in Dubai later this year, Chiara Liguori, Amnesty International’s Climate Advisor, said: “Sultan al-Jaber’s appointment sends the wrong signal to the people most affected by climate change. It […] The post Climate: Putting UAE oil chief in charge of COP28 threatens further climate chaos appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rule of law stands between peace and ‘brutal struggle for power’ – Guterres
~ Tár – an exploration of the flawed musicians behind decadent music
~ Jeff Beck dies of bacterial meningitis – what you need to know about the disease
~ Like Prince Harry a quarter of British people have consulted a psychic – here’s the science on why
~ Bolsonaro supporters attempt coup, storming Brazil's three powers headquarters
~ The Tanabra have made a comeback after 100 years. A decline in Sudanese taste in music?
~ Will a yurt in Ukraine cause a diplomatic row between Kazakhstan and Russia?
~ Cancer vaccine trials could start in the in autumn – UK signs deal with BioNTech
~ Green hydrogen: why low-carbon fuels are not benefiting from high fossil fuel prices
~ Hen Galan: why one Welsh community celebrates the new year on January 14
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter