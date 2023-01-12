Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cancer vaccine trials could start in the in autumn – UK signs deal with BioNTech

By Justin Stebbing, Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University
The UK government recently announced that it is partnering with German firm BioNTech to test vaccines for cancer and other diseases. The project aims to build on the mRNA vaccine technology that BioNTech became famous for developing, and which has been so successful at preventing serious illness and death from COVID.

The goal of this new project is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
